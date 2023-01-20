Investigators provide update on Hadley hit-and-run that injured teenager

Top photo depicts a 2004 Ford Econoline van, similar to one investigators believe was involved in a hit and run in Hadley.(Northwestern D.A.'s office)
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the investigation of a hit-and-run in Hadley that occurred back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.

Western Mass News learned during Friday’s press conference that investigators are still searching for the driver of a white cargo van who is believed to hit that young boy on Route 9 on October 11, 2022.

Police said the van continued westbound to the roundabout in Northampton and on towards Interstate 91 south and it has not been ruled out that the van could have crossed state lines and into Connecticut, so they are urging people to be on the look out there as well.

It is believed the van is a Ford cargo van. During Friday’s briefing, investigators described some of the new details they have learned, including about the van.

“It does not appear to be bearing a front license plate that morning. Either it was removed or fell off or perhaps the van is from a state where license plates are not required. Photos of the van allowed investigators to narrow the time range more likely to the years 2003 and 2006,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.

The boy who was hit is now home and recovering from his injuries.

Hadley’s police chief told us that improvements are being made to the crosswalk where the boy was hit. We’ll have more on that tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

