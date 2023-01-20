James Taylor returns to Tanglewood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -James Taylor and his all-star band are returning to Tanglewood. Taylor will be performing on July third and fourth at 8 p.m.

Following the concert on the Fourth of July, fireworks will be shot off over the Stockbridge Bowl. Proceeds from this performance will be donated to support Tanglewood. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.