James Taylor returns to Tanglewood

James Taylor returns to Tanglewood
By Robin Kimble and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -James Taylor and his all-star band are returning to Tanglewood. Taylor will be performing on July third and fourth at 8 p.m.

Following the concert on the Fourth of July, fireworks will be shot off over the Stockbridge Bowl. Proceeds from this performance will be donated to support Tanglewood. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Healey highlights housing and infrastructure needs during western Mass. visit
Governor Healey highlights housing and infrastructure needs during western Mass. visit
Holocaust survivor visits local students
Holocaust survivor visits local students
Town by Town: January 19
Town by Town January 19
Holocaust survivor visits local students
Holocaust survivor visits local students