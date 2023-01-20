Late-week storm creating snowy, possibly slick roads and school cancelations

(WGGB/WSHM) - A storm that is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is having an impact on the region.

MassDOT reported that they have nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment out for storm operations and that the speed limit on the Mass. Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour between the New York state line and Blandford.

Over three dozen school cancelations and delays have been reported, primarily in Hampshire and Franklin County.

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher said that as of 7 a.m., the valley was seeing drizzle, but snow will move in as the morning moves on.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.