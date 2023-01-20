Update on Hadley hit-and-run

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials will be providing an update on an hit-and-run in Hadley.

In October, a 13-year-old boy was crossing Route 9, near Hampshire County Juvenile Court, when he was hit and seriously injured by a van heading westbound.

Investigators are expected to describe more details about the investigation and how you can help solve the case.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

