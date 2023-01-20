Update on Hadley hit-and-run

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials will be providing an update on an hit-and-run in Hadley.

In October, a 13-year-old boy was crossing Route 9, near Hampshire County Juvenile Court, when he was hit and seriously injured by a van heading westbound.

Investigators are expected to describe more details about the investigation and how you can help solve the case.

