Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday.

“It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained.

It was a good sign from Sarno following his meeting with Hornbuckle. They discussed the future of MGM Springfield, which is still impacted by the negatives of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Hornbuckle said the plan is to expand the days and hours of TopGolf and restaurants connected to the property, such as Costa, TAP Sports Bar, and bowling.

“In Las Vegas, our quick casual dining is open, generally, seven days a week. All of our fine dining and specialty restaurants are four or five days a week, full-stop, so the fact that a restaurant is closed for a couple days is not uncommon, particularly in this labor market,” Hornbuckle said.

The two told Western Mass News that employee numbers were also discussed. They still want the casino to reach its original workforce goal of 3,000 employees. However, MGM is looking to reach 2,000 employees for the time being. There are currently around 1,400 people working at the resort-casino with 279 current openings.

“Our original evaluation of this market simply was off, full-stop. We started with 2,900 and change. We anticipated. It wasn’t like we weren’t willing. We are who we are and so, we just re-employed 200 and the moves we’ve taken here, we’ll employ several dozen more,” Hornbuckle added.

While the casino hopes for a strong 2023, a discrimination complaint and civil lawsuit filed by a former employee remain ongoing.

“It’s a legal matter now and MGM, their attorneys are handling that now. We continue to monitor on our side of things. We always do, but that is a legal matter,” Sarno noted.

Hornbuckle acknowledged the challenges COVID-19 posed, but he said the commitment and investment in MGM Springfield is alive and well.

“We took a bet and I took a bet and it was a big one and frankly, to date, it hasn’t gotten where we’d like it to be, but we have not stopped, nor would we stop trying to make this the absolute best that it can be for this community,” Hornbuckle explained.

For now, MGM is looking forward to opening its sportsbook in Springfield, which the Mass. Gaming Commission said could open on January 31.

