Sports betting in Massachusetts to begin on January 31

By Mike Agogliati and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sports fans, get ready to place your bets.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that the state’s three casinos - MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park - will be allowed to begin accepting sports wagers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

The commission said the casinos will still need to have final regulatory approval, on-site testing, and operations certificates before their sportsbooks can open.

