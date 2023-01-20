Sports betting in Massachusetts to begin on January 31

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sports fans, get ready to place your bets.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that the state’s three casinos - MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park - will be allowed to begin accepting sports wagers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

The commission said the casinos will still need to have final regulatory approval, on-site testing, and operations certificates before their sportsbooks can open.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.