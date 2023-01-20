Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting

Chauncey Williams
Chauncey Williams(Springfield Police)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting.

Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Williams is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a firearm, and several other charges.

