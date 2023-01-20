Town by Town: January 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

On Thursday, a check presentation was held at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. Together, the Ronald McDonald house of Springfield and Gary Rome Hyundai, raised nearly $176 thousand dollars for the Springfield House at the annual Trees of Hope event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke back in November. During the past two years, the Trees of Hope event has been held at the dealership and the showroom is transformed into a winter wonderland. The event features creative holiday trees, that are donated by local businesses.

In Easthampton, local dance apparel store Mary Ann’s Dance and More, hosted a demonstration event Thursday morning, focusing on saving dancers money on dance shoes! Dancers got to see how they can change the color of their pointe shoes without ruining the shoe, all while saving money. The event was recorded so that customers can watch at their convenience.

In Chicopee, pieces by artist Samuel Aviles are being displayed in the community room at the Chicopee Library during the entire the month of January. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.