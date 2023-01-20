Wilbraham teen facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wilbraham teenager is facing several charges following an incident in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon said that their department was contacted by someone who reported that a male, who allegedly extorted money from the them, reached out to them online.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Giancarlo Daniele of Wilbraham, reportedly contacted the victim on Wednesday to meet up again and he was placed under arrest when he arrived to that meeting.

“Daniele ran from the scene and was apprehended a short distance away after struggling with the arresting officers,” Lennon added.

Daniele has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, extortion by threat of injury, and resisting arrest.

