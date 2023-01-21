Birthday Girl Alert: One local woman turned 102 today!

Western Mass Native Turns 102!
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rose Trojanowski celebrated her 102nd birthday Saturday afternoon at Captain Jimmy’s in Agawam.

Western Mass News also covered Trojanowski’s centennial bash two years ago.

As she turns 102 years young, Trojanowski said she already has her eyes on 103, “I just love living, I love people, and I love everything I do.”

Trojanowski added how grateful she is to be able to spend her special day surrounded by friends and family and sent a message to younger generations.

“Everyone just keep moving, keep doing what you want, be grateful live goes by very, very fast, and be grateful for everything you have.”

