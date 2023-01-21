Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst

Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire.

When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire.

The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze, officials said.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

Western Mass News will bring you more information about the fire as it comes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Red Sox excited to bring Winter Weekend back to Springfield
Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield
Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523
Police use K9s, drones to resume ground search for missing Brookfield woman
Afternoon Sun Today Followed By Two More Storms… - clipped version
Afternoon Sun Today Followed By Two More Storms… - clipped version
Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst
Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst