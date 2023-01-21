Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire.

When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire.

The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze, officials said.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

