Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday marked the second and final day of Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center. Fans from across New England came down to Springfield for a chance to see some of their favorite Red Sox players.

“We just got here, but this whole area down on the farm looks very fun, and just the whole experience, you know,” said Ben Schumann of Avon, Connecticut.

Fans were able to get autographs, ask players questions in a fan Q&A, and kids got to enjoy the family funzone. Some fans were even able to rub elbows with Red Sox legends.

“We met Wade Boggs,” Will Entner told us.

“We met Jonny Gomes, Coach Cora,” Josh Entner added. “We asked him about the season. He said it’s going to be okay.”

Fans also showed their appreciation for the Red Sox Winter Weekend making its post-pandemic return to western Massachusetts and meeting their fans on this side of the Bay State.

“It’s a pretty cool event,” Josh Entner said. “You run into players in the hotel, you get to interact with people, and I think this is a lot of fun.”

However, the question on fans minds before the Red Sox head into spring training is – how will the Red Sox bounce back from a below .500 season in 2023?

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale told us that he is excited to get back on the mound after recovering from a broken wrist last season. He thinks fans might be surprised with the Red Sox performance in 2023.

“I’m actually excited,” Sale said. “I think we have a really good mix of veteran guys coming in that are going to hold it down. Don’t forget, I’ve been a minor leaguer for 3 years. I’ve seen the guys that we have down in the system that are working their way up. They have some incredible young arms.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.