SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News witnessed Chicopee Comp. face Pope Francis, Duggan take on Ludlow, West Springfield battle South Hadley, Central dominate Chicopee and Springfield Commerce take on Westfield Technical Academy. Check out the highlights!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.