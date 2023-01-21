Police use K9s, drones to resume ground search for missing Brookfield woman

Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523
Missing Brittany Tee of Brookfield 011523(Brookfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement resumed their search Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman last seen nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers joined local police in resuming the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee in the woods around her Brookfield home Saturday. They added that they plan to search along Routes 9 and 148, as well.

18 troopers from the State Police’s search and rescue unit were assisted by local officers and cadets, detectives, K9s, drones, patrols, and 2 civilian teams.

Brittany Tee missing poster 012123
Brittany Tee missing poster 012123(Massachusetts State Police)

Anyone with information has been asked to called the tip line dedicated to finding Brittany at 508-453-7589. Tips may be left anonymously.

