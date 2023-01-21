Police use K9s, drones to resume ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement resumed their search Saturday for a missing Brookfield woman last seen nearly two weeks ago.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers joined local police in resuming the search for missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee in the woods around her Brookfield home Saturday. They added that they plan to search along Routes 9 and 148, as well.
18 troopers from the State Police’s search and rescue unit were assisted by local officers and cadets, detectives, K9s, drones, patrols, and 2 civilian teams.
Anyone with information has been asked to called the tip line dedicated to finding Brittany at 508-453-7589. Tips may be left anonymously.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.