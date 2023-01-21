Red Sox Winter Weekend underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Red Sox are back in town! The team and many of its current and former players are here in downtown Springfield as Friday marked the start of the team’s annual Winter Weekend.

The streets were filled with hundreds eager Red Sox fans. Many of them told me they’re excited to have an event like this finally back in person.

“We’ve come to pretty much everyone so far so we didn’t want to miss this one,” shared Paul Levasseur of Middletown, RI.

Hundreds of fans from all over New England gathered in downtown Springfield to welcome the Red Sox this weekend.

Friday marking the start of the 7th annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, the first one since January 2020 after cancellations due to the pandemic. The team, stopping here in Springfield before heading down to Fort Myers, Florida for Spring Training. The weekend will be filled with meet-and-greets, signing autographs and other family friendly events for Red Sox fans of all ages.

The event marks the unofficial start to the baseball season and Western Mass News checked in with some of the fans who made their way downtown on the first day.

“This is actually their Christmas present so they’re excited. They have the whole weekend together and just get out and have some fun,” Mehan Bavol of Torrington, Conn. Said.

Fans will have a chance to meet some of their favorite Red Sox players and alumni will be attending this weekend’s festivities including Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, and hall of famers Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz. Some fans said the upcoming autograph sessions will be the highlight of their weekend:

“Mainly the autograph sessions. It’ll be exciting for my son…Our main focus is Rafael Devers or Chris Sale. Maybe Pedro!” said Paul Levasseur of Middletown, Rhode Island.

And other fans said they’re excited this event is back after its two-year hiatus

“We’ve been season ticket holders since 1988 so we are lifetime fans!” said Greg Caliri of Haverhill, Mass.

Saturday, the festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the fan fest at the MassMutual Center where fans can meet some of their favorite players past and present.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.