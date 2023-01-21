Town by Town: January 20

Town by Town: January 20
By Olivia Hickey and Raegan Loughrey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town! In Springfield, Red Sox winter weekend celebrations kicked off early Friday with a visit to Square One in Springfield.

Staff and preschoolers celebrated “Square One Red Sox Day.” With a visit from development and partnerships manager for the Red Sox Foundation, Matthew McCarthy. McCarthy toured two of Square One’s locations and read a story with preschoolers at the King Street site. The Red Sox Foundation is a longtime supporter of Square One’s work with children and families.

In Northampton, the 12th annual Northampton Ice Art Festival will take place Saturday.

Artists are asked to create an ice sculpture as part of the festival, which will act as a preview, leading up to the public display of the final sculptures.

This is part of a new Downtown Northampton Winter Festival, coinciding with the annual Ice Art Festival. Carving will take place throughout the day on Saturday and we’re told finished sculptures will be on display as weather permits.

In Chicopee, Chicopee High School’s NHS Environmental Committee held a clothing drive.

Drop off boxes will be available at Bellamy, DuPoint, Comp and Chicopee High through Jan.25.

