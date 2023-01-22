12th annual Ice Festival held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, artists were asked to create an ice sculpture as part of the 12th annual Ice Art Festival.

The sculptures will act as a preview leading up to the public display of the final sculptures.

The ice sculpture carvings took place throughout the day and the finished sculptures will be on display as long as mother nature permits.

This was part of the new downtown Northampton winter festival, coinciding with the annual Ice Art Festival.

