NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of volunteers used gentle strength and four ropes to pull the historic Northampton’s 1805 Shepherd barn back onto its new foundation on Saturday.

The wooden pegs for the future timber frame additions and t-shirts were on sale to help fund the restoration effort.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.