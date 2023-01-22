Search for missing Brookfield woman resumes Saturday

BROOKFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brittany Tee was last seen in Brookfield over a week ago and investigators said the search will continue until the beginning of next week.

As we approach day eleven in the search for Brittany Tee, state and local police are expanding their search radius for a missing person’s case.

Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester District Attorney’s office released new images of Brittany Tee – which were taken just four days before her disappearance.

Michael Blanchard, from the Brookfield Police Department stated, “Anything is possible, and we are turning over every stone and we’re going look everywhere we can. Wherever the leads lead us we’re going to check and run down everything.”

Massachusetts State Police say more than 250 acres were covered on Saturday in the area.

The 35-year-old was last seen near her home in downtown Brookfield that she shares with her boyfriend back on Jan. 10.

Several state assets including 18 troopers from the Massachusetts State Police, a special emergency response team, troopers from the Brookfield, Holden barracks, and k-9 officers are all looking for her.

The search radius now spreads 3 to 4 miles outside the area of her Brookfield home.

And throughout the rural town; signs are reminding people to look out for Brittany.

Other residents in town said civilian search groups should be included.

Blanchard added, “If we thought for an instance that using search, using civilian search and rescue teams would bring Brittany home a second sooner, we absolutely would’ve used them.”

Officials, including Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, are continuing to ask for the public’s help in the search.

“I can’t emphasize enough, these tips have been very helpful in eliminating areas,” said District Attorney Early. “And giving us answers, pointing us things and areas that we hope will be fruitful.”

District Attorney Early said the search for Tee will continue into the coming week, which is set to include a water-based search.

If you know anything about Tee’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department.

