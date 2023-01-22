Tracking another winter storm beginning later this evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!

First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.

Low pressure likely crosses over southeastern New England, which is too far west and inland for a big “snowstorm” for our area. However, a moderate snowfall is looking more likely for the Berkshires. The Pioneer Valley likely sees more rain with a little mixing in Franklin County and the hills. The latest suggest greater Springfield area could snow over to rain then back over to accumulating snow during the day Monday. Heavy rain and snow lingers through the day Monday, then scattered snow showers linger in the hills as the valley dries out. Gusty breezes kick in Monday behind the low and north-northwest wind gusts may top 30-40mph.

High pressure builds to our south Tuesday, giving us a dry day with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the low 40s.

Our next storm moves in Wednesday afternoon with a possible snowy start, but changing to rain as low pressure passes to our west.

More gusty breezes look possible too. Behind this storm, a dip in the jet stream will bring in more seasonable air with a mainly dry forecast through the following weekend.

