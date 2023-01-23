1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim.

Police arrived and found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

