1 person hospitalized after crash on I-91 in Springfield

Crews in Springfield responded to a two-car crash Monday morning on I-91 northbound.
Crews in Springfield responded to a two-car crash Monday morning on I-91 northbound.(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a two-car crash Monday morning on I-91 northbound.

In a picture shared to social media by the Springfield Fire Department, one car is seen badly damaged on the side of the road.

Officials said the crash happened on near exit 8.

Springfield fire officials said one person was brought to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

