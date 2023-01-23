Car enthusiasts look to beat rising prices at Autoparts Swap ‘n’ Sell

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E fairgrounds played host to the Autoparts Swap ‘n’ Sell Sunday, where car enthusiasts and casual motorists alike were able to see some classic cars or find a good deal on car parts.

“What are they looking for? They’re looking for a deal,” said Dean Moke America President Rany Rintels. “We did sell a couple. We sold a Camaro, we sold some scooters. Everybody is different, they’re all looking for different things, looking for parts to restore their car.”

Car owners and enthusiasts gathered at the Big E fairgrounds not only to check out classic cars, but to see what deals they could score on auto parts.

Coordinator of the Autoparts Swap ‘n’ Sell Ben Dodge told Western Mass News that with the price of nearly everything on the rise, this event is a great opportunity for people to get the things they need to fix their car for cheap.

“Not only are you getting parts that you might be having a hard time to find, and not everybody does the internet. I know, it’s hard to believe. So, this is a chance to come feel, touch, and experience it and talk to professionals,” Dodge said.

Gas powered vehicles are not the only thing on display. Dodge said that electric vehicles and parts can be found, as well.

“There are charging devices, there’s a look at what gives you the most mileage, there’s manufacturers here that do those type of things, and introductions to those types of things, as well,” he said.

Dodge hopes that when people walk into the swap ‘n’ sell, they’ll walk out with a good deal to help improve their vehicle.

“It gives them a gathering point during the winter months to come together, trade their wares, sell their wares, and talk about their true passion, which is the automobile itself,” he told us.

