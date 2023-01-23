Chicopee crash leads to man arrested on drug charges

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Thorndike man is facing charges after a crash over the weekend in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police responded to the scene of a crash on Sunday in the area of East Main Street after a car crashed into a pole.

When officers arrived on-scene, the driver of the car, identified as 45-year-old Shane Carney, began running on foot and while running, Carey allegedly threw items into the woods.

Police were able to catch the Carney a short time later.

K-9 units searched the woods and found that Carney reportedly threw narcotics and a knife. A subsequent search led to the seizure of approximately $4,000 in cash, as well as 400 bags of heroin, several pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Carney now faces numerous drug and traffic charges.

