Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration
By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The American Chinese United Association hosted the Lunar New Year Gala at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Sunday.

This is considered one of the most important and festive holidays of the year and is celebrated by Asian communities around the world. The event at the hall of fame began at 4:30 and wrapped up at 8p.m.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by and check out the celebration. The Lunar New Year symbolizes a new start of life, refreshing hopes for peace, wisdom, prosperity and happiness.

