Downed tree closes Pine Nook Road in Deerfield

A road in Deerfield is closed due to a downed tree.
By Libby James
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pine Nook Road in Deerfield, near Eaglebrook is closed due to a downed tree.

Deerfield Police said that the tree took down power lines and damaged a utility pole.

The burning wires from the utility polie then burnt through the pavement and into a water main, which broke it open.

While crews work on the break, customers may have low water pressure.

Police noted that the road is expected to be closed most of the day.

