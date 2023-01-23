Hundreds without power as wintry weather falls on western Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of customers are without power as a storm featuring snow and rain hits western Massachusetts.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting 244 outages across western Massachusetts and many of them are in Franklin County.

In Northfield, 137 customers are without electricity, while 56 customers are impacted in Pelham and 32 customers are out in Deerfield.

National Grid is also reporting several outages in Franklin County. In New Salem, 302 customers are without power and 269 customers are out in Warwick. The company estimates that power will be restored around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

