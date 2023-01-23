Lack of major snowfall having impact on plow contractors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall this winter season.

Snow falling today was a welcome sight for many and while some people look forward to staying indoors and cancelled classes, local plow contractor Stephen Roberts plans to send crews out.

“We have been doing a little salt, salting, some ice management in the last couple of weeks. We’ve only had real, really big snow event back in December, which kind of gave us a lot of hope that there’s going to be a lot of snow this year, but temperatures turned mild, so right now, we’re just holding tight, waiting for the snow to come,” Roberts said.

Roberts has owned a landscaping company in Springfield for nearly three decades. He told Western Mass News that while they were able to continue projects into the early winter, they now need the snow to keep their staff working.

“We’re not doing any landscaping from December to March, so there’s a long period of time there where we definitely need to fill the gap and generate income to pay for our overhead and keep our guys employed and making money,” Roberts added.

Roberts said big snowstorms have been lacking in recent winters.

“There seems to be more ice events then snow events, which leaves me to believe that things are warming up over time and a lot more smaller events,” Roberts explained.

Despite a lack of snowy days, Roberts remains optimistic.

“When you’re a small business owner and an entrepreneur, you have to have a lot of optimism…You have to always try to create opportunities for yourself and make adjustments as times goes on,” Roberts said.

