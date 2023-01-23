Local DPW crews busy tracking, clearing snow from Monday’s storm

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s winter weather kept some public works crews busier than others.

Western Massachusetts saw snowfall accumulations ranging from two inches to more than half a foot on Monday. Some people we spoke with in South Hadley said early in the morning that they were ready to break out the salt and shovels.

“You keep the driveway clear, sidewalks shoveled. You put some salt down, so you don’t slip and just try to keep up with it,” said Ryan Gray of South Hadley.

“We have a large sidewalk. We take care of it. I’m just thankful most of the snow is passing us by into the Berkshires,” said Berry Blackwood of South Hadley.

South Hadley DPW Director Christopher Bouchard told Western Mass News that road crews got to work early Monday morning with more work expected throughout the day.

“It’s starting to snow again, so we’re going to treat the roads with more salt as it’s needed,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard added that because of the early morning rain, he was able to rest crews and get them back out to work.

“It’s always ‘Do you keep them? Do you send them home?’ We want to keep the crews rested, so we brought them in last night because it’s all about keeping the roads safe,” Bouchard explained.

However, Bouchard anticipated that crews will have to stay late to clean up snow as it falls into the afternoon hours.

“As it progresses, we will see and more than likely keep crews beyond their quitting time, so we can be on top of this and clear the roads,” Bouchard said.

MassDOT said they will have crews patrolling the roadways until early Tuesday morning. AAA Northeast added that drivers should do their best to give road crews as much room as possible, so they can clear off the roads.

