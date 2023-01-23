Local pickleball courts growing in popularity

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts, including Holyoke Community College.

If you’re looking to relieve stress and get some exercise, pickleball has been the answer for many in western Massachusetts for the past few months. Inside the Bartley Athletics Center at HCC, members of the public, young and old, have been playing and learning the sport since the new pickleball courts opened last August.

“My college president, Dr. Christina Royal, needed a stress relief and one of our board of trustees members is a pickleball player…Christina got hooked on it. I was due to have the whole entire gym resurfaced and she said to me, ‘I want pickleball courts,’” said HCC Director of Athletics Tommy Stewart.

HCC then put in seven pickleball courts. One of the regular players is UMass Amherst nursing student Andrew Lachtara, who has been coming to these courts with his mom since they first opened.

“It’s kind of tough during the winter because you have to find somewhere inside to play when a lot of it is an outdoor sport…It’s nice that you don’t have to give it up during the winter. You can come here,” Lachtara said.

HCC students can use the courts for free, while others pay $5 per session. Lachtata told Western Mass News that he has been amazed with how popular the sports has become lately and loves connecting with those from surrounding communities.

“It’s crazy…When I started a couple of years ago, I didn’t realize it was such a big thing, but now, everywhere I go, there’s always courts. People are always playing. It’s really taken off and I hope to see it continue to take that trajectory,” Lachtara explained.

Stewart agreed.

“They walk out of here in a good mood. They have a great time for two to three hours a day and most folks come here every day. I have folks who come in every single day,” Stewart said.

The pickleball courts are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as HCC students and members of the public can relieve some stress while also falling in love with the game.

Holyoke Community College will also soon be offering pickleball courses on Saturdays beginning in February. You can CLICK HERE to sign-up.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.