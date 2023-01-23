Rally for Women’s Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A rally commemorating 50th the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion in the United States, was held in Northampton Sunday afternoon. Last June, the high court reversed the ruling, bringing an end to a constitutional right to an abortion.

It was organized by Alice Jenkins, a high school student who also organized last fall’s Women’s Wave Rally. The goal of the rally was to support women’s freedom to choose their own healthcare and destinies, including protecting the right to abortion. The rally also featured speeches from local and state officials.

