Slippery road conditions cause rollover crashes on I-90

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday morning, the slick roads caused 2 rollover crashes on I-90 westbound.

The West Springfield Fire Department confirm no injuries were reported and the drivers refused transportation to a local hospital.

They are urging drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel this morning.

