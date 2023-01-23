Slippery road conditions cause rollover crashes on I-90
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday morning, the slick roads caused 2 rollover crashes on I-90 westbound.
The West Springfield Fire Department confirm no injuries were reported and the drivers refused transportation to a local hospital.
They are urging drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel this morning.
