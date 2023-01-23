Roads remain slick following Monday’s wintery mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our storm coverage turns to the roadways as state police have asked drivers to use caution and allow for extra time out on the roads.

Route 20 from Pittsfield to the New York line will be closed as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Pittsfield Highway tend to downed power lines and trees. The Massachusetts State Police said that the closure is expected to last 2-4 hours.

MassDOT has more than 1,700 pieces of equipment out on the state highways as part of their snow and ice response.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has urged folks to avoid the roads if they can, saying the combination of falling temperatures and snowfall rates create slick travel conditions.

State Police have also reduced the speed limits to 40 mph on I-90 from Palmer to the New York border.

The Easthampton Department of Public Works has also implemented a winter parking ban starting at 5 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police have urged folks to fully clean off their cars before hitting the roads.

