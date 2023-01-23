Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads.

Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall.

“It’s been basically a mix for the whole last year,” Miller said. “We’re pretty good on it. We go out and pre-treat and make sure somethings down so people don’t start sliding.”

Miller said crews will turn to plow the snow that sticks and will be heading out tomorrow morning, hoping to treat roads and make for a safe Monday morning commute.

Miller wants to remind people to only drive on the roads if you have to.

And if you do, give the Department of Public Works trucks room to do their job safely.

We will continue our team coverage tonight and tomorrow morning.

