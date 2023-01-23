Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County

Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads.

Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall.

“It’s been basically a mix for the whole last year,” Miller said. “We’re pretty good on it. We go out and pre-treat and make sure somethings down so people don’t start sliding.”

Miller said crews will turn to plow the snow that sticks and will be heading out tomorrow morning, hoping to treat roads and make for a safe Monday morning commute.

Miller wants to remind people to only drive on the roads if you have to.

And if you do, give the Department of Public Works trucks room to do their job safely.

We will continue our team coverage tonight and tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Springfield
Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Springfield
Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration
Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration
Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary
Rally for Women’s Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary
Car enthusiasts look to beat rising prices at Autoparts Swap ‘n’ Sell
Car enthusiasts look to beat rising prices at Autoparts Swap ‘n’ Sell