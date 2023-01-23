Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain and it’s expected to continue overnight.

But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers.

Triple A Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop advises people to avoid the roads as much as they can.

“If temperatures fall overnight after rain that’s when we start to see ice and other slick spots,” said Schieldrop. “That could be difficult to spot while you’re driving and you don’t want to be traveling and hit a patch of ice. That’s when we start to see issues with people slipping and that sort of thing .”

If residents must be on the roads, Schieldrop says it’s important to be prepared with an emergency kit that can include things like a snow scraper, blanket, and extra phone charger.

“Let the road crews if they have to be out there and treating the roads, it gives them an open space to work and get those roads treated so that they’re safe for people when they do venture out.” said Schieldrop.

Western Mass News will update on active closings.

