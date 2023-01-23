Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield.

Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning.

Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation for a tour of the Mass. International Festival of the Arts Victory Theatre in downtown Holyoke.

The theatre has been retrofitted with 21st-century technology and put back into service as a state-of-the-art regional performing arts center.

Town by town also took us to 2 communities who have joined forces to help feed those in need.

South Hadley and Granby came together to collect canned food items for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.

Items can be dropped off at the South Hadley Police Station, South Hadley Fire Department, or the Granby Public Safety Complex starting Monday, January 23rd until February 20th.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield where the city’s water and sewer commission began their sewer pipe improvement project along Main Street between Court Street and State Street.

The work is expected to continue through March. Construction hours are anticipated to be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area during those times.

