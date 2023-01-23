Yankee Candle parent company closing South Deerfield corporate offices

Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST
SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees.

Newell Brands said Monday that they will be closing corporate offices in South Deerfield and Boca Raton, FL.

Employees in South Deerfield will be moved to existing spaces locally.

Newell added that the closure will not affect the lab, distribution, and manufacturing site or retail stores in that location.

Company-wide, approximately 13-percent of office jobs will be lost in the restructuring.

