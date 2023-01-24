Crews respond to 3-car accident on Amherst Rd in Pelham

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST
PELHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Pelham responded to Amherst Road Monday for reports of a three-car motor vehicle accident.

According to the Pelham Police and Fire Departments, multiple injuries were reported.

Officials added that three people were sent to local hospitals for further treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

