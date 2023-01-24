Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston

ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular toy manufacturer, LEGO, announced Tuesday that they have a plan to move their main office from Enfield to Boston.

In a statement, Skip Kodak, president of The LEGO Group in the Americas, said:

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our us head office.”

Western Mass News spoke with Western New England University Management Professor Thomas Woodside about the move. He told us there has been a shift in the business model over the past few years.

“This is a shift that happened in the 1970s and 1980s when companies went from cities to suburbs. Now, it’s reversing itself. It’s going to suburbs to cities and it’s because of the war on talent,” Woodside said.

The move to the new office will happen in phases, starting in 2025 and ending in 2026. All LEGO employees based in Enfield will have a position in the new Boston location and will receive relocation assistance. LEGO cited their goal to attract and retain talent as their reason for moving to a bigger city. However, Woodside believes they will lose a sense of culture as many current employees won’t be able to make that move.

“It takes a while to determine whether or not it will even work because what you lose many times is the culture. A lot of people, who have families, are in Enfield, CT, are not going to be able to move to Boston for a variety of reasons,” Woodside noted.

In addition, the company will now be forced to compete for employees with other major companies in Boston. We have confirmed with LEGO that many employees who work in Enfield are from western Massachusetts, so there will be a local impact.

“What you’re losing is, again, the impact on the community you’re in, the ties, and bonds the company has had in the community,” Woodside said.

LEGO also said employees who choose not to make the move will also be offered assistance in finding new opportunities outside the company.

