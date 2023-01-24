LEGO announces move from Enfield to Boston

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO is moving its head office out of Connecticut.

President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, announced on Tuesday the plan to move from Enfield to Boston.

Kodak said the move would support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to even more children in the US and the Americas region.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” he said in a statement. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

The move from Enfield is expected to happen by the end of 2026.

Kodak said the move to the new office will happen in a phased way beginning in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026. Until then, LEGO employees will work across two sites the existing office in Enfield and the company’s LEGO Education office in Back Bay, Boston, where new roles will be located.

All colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance if they wish to make the move. Colleagues who choose not to relocate will receive financial support and job placement assistance to transition to new opportunities outside the company, the company said.

“We’re grateful for our fantastic team and the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years,” Kodak said. “This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children. We wanted to give our people plenty of time to plan their futures, so will implement a gradual transition over the next few years.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.