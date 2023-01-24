Monday’s storm a welcome sight for snow removal companies during mild winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a messy winter day here in western Mass on Monday, but even though the snow is mostly behind us, crews have been working hard throughout the day to make roads safe for drivers.

It has been a pretty mild winter so far, so for many who make a living off of snow clean up, Monday’s storm was a welcomed sight.

Monday’s snow accumulation ranged from 2 inches to some parts of the area seeing a half foot of snow.

Nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment were out on state highways cleaning up the roads, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Locally, DPWs throughout the area were hard at work doing the same

Western Mass News checked in with one local DPW about their clean up efforts. South Hadley DPW Director Christopher Bouchard told us that because of the early morning rain, he was able to rest crews and get them back out to work.

“It’s always, ‘Do you keep them? Do you send them home?’” he said. “We want to keep the crews rested, so we brought them in last night because it’s all about keeping the roads safe.”

However, Bouchard anticipated that crews will have to stay late to clean up snow as it falls through the evening hours.

“As it progresses, we will see and more than likely keep crews beyond their quitting time so we can be on top of this and clear the roads,” he said.

While Monday’s weather felt like a typical New England winter storm, it has been unseasonably mild here in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with local snow plow contractor Stephen Roberts, who told us that this storm was a welcomed sight.

“We’re not doing any landscaping from December to March, so there’s a long period of time there, where we definitely need to fill the gap and generate income to pay for our overhead and keep our guys employed and making money,” he said.

Roberts, who has been a landscaper for three decades, told us that recent winters have had an impact on his business.

“There seems to be more ice events than snow events, which leaves me to believe that things are warming up overtime and a lot more smaller events,” he said.

Just as Monday’s storm wraps up, more snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening.

