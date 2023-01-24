Multiple roads closed in Northfield due to fallen trees, wires

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several streets in Northfield are closed Monday night as a result of winter storm damage.

According to the Northfield Fire Department, trees and wires continue to fall across the town, leading to the closures.

Both Gulf Road and South Mountain Road will be closed until crews can clear them. It is unknown when these roads will reopen.

Warwick Road has also been closed at the town of Warwick’s request to give crews time to clear the damage.

Northfield Fire has advised residents to be aware that other roads may be closed throughout the night as trees and wires continue to fall.

Officials are also reminding residents to avoid going near downed wires and to check any fallen trees for wires before approaching them.

