Report: Bill O’Brien named Patriots offensive coordinator

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches warmups before an NCAA college football game...
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH (WGGB/WSHM) - ESPN is reporting Bill O’Brien will be returning to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator.

O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coast from 2007 to 2011 and will now coach Mac Jones, who he worked with in Alabama.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield
Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield
Week Two highlights!
Friday Night Frenzy: Week Two highlights
Week 2: Putnam at Amherst, Agawam at Springfield International Charter School, Longmeadow at...
Week Two: Putnam at Amherst, Agawam at Springfield International Charter School, Longmeadow at Holyoke
Week Two highlights!
Week Two highlights!