Report: Bill O’Brien named Patriots offensive coordinator

FOXBOROUGH (WGGB/WSHM) - ESPN is reporting Bill O’Brien will be returning to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator.

O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coast from 2007 to 2011 and will now coach Mac Jones, who he worked with in Alabama.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

