Residents, National Grid preparing for more Franklin County snow

SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s snow left hundreds without power in Franklin County. Now, more snow heading this way has people preparing to clean-up roads and potentially go longer without electricity.

Another three to six inches of snow are expected across Franklin County just two days after a winter storm caused downed trees and utility poles in communities including Wendell and Shutesbury.

National Grid is monitoring the winter storm system for Wednesday. They said , in part:

“National Grid is monitoring a potential winter storm system that could impact Massachusetts beginning Wednesday evening. While current restoration efforts continue, the company is securing additional crews and preparing resources for any potential impacts.”

Some people we spoke with in Shutesbury told Western Mass News that they’re expecting more power outages come Wednesday.

“Well, we’re pretty used to it living up here that we lose it more often than, say, my daughter, who lives down south in Southwick. It’s been okay. I have a generator and I just have to make sure I have gas,” said John Kinder of Shutesbury.

“I’m going to make sure my generator is working much better because it keeps going out. There’s not much more I can do other than that to prepare for that,” added Debra Pichanick of Shutesbury.

Public works departments also said they’re getting ready for another round of clearing the roads. In a statement, Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner said:

“We will be planning to pretreat the roads before the storm, but waiting to see what the timing of the storm is. We generally pretreat four hours before expected storm start.”

Residents are hoping to get through the next round of snow hopefully this time without any power problems.

“I do like the snow, but I don’t like being without power,” Pichanick said.

“A lot of people have those automatic gas and propane powered generators that go in automatically, but we have to go out and connect the wires. It’s part of living up here in Shutesbury and it’s worth it,” Kinder added.

National Grid told us they hope to have power restored from yesterday’s outages later Tuesday night, but some customers may have to wait until sometime Wednesday.

