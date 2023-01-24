Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine’s Day rush

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Valentine’s Day three weeks away, one local flower shop is already busy preparing orders.

Langone’s Florist in Springfield is already busy with orders for Valentine’s Day

“We start so far in advance to give ourselves a good push, so we are not behind, so the less chaos, the better,” said Stephanie Oleksak, manager and co-owner of Langone’s Florist.

Oleksak spoke to Western Mass News about the orders coming in and how the new favorite picks this year are blue and orange roses.

“I don’t know where it came from. They want orange and blue a lot, but red is number one always,” Oleksak explained.

Their crew will be preparing for over 700 orders in the next couple of weeks, plus extra goodies arriving to add to the bouquets.

“Teddy bear, chocolate, we have Kringle Candle, all sorts of that little good Valentine’s Day gifts,” Oleksak added.

As for prices this year, we’re told a classic Valentine bouquet can range anywhere from $85 to $400. Oleksak told us prices have gone up across the board, but right before Valentine’s Day is when they really rise.

“Their’s goes up too. It’s all a trickledown effect, so we do our best to try to keep them as low as we can,” Oleksak noted.

Langone’s has also hired more delivery drivers to make sure everyone gets their Valentine’s Day gifts on time.

“We take on extra drivers, so you can get your delivery sooner in the day rather than later, especially on the 13th and 14th,” Oleksak said.

