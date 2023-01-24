Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design

Ruth Carter nominated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume design 012423
Ruth Carter nominated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume design 012423(City of Springfield)
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:

“My and our Springfield fingers are crossed for Ruth to bring home a second Oscar win. Speaking of home, Ruth never forgets her hometown of Springfield. Thank you and good luck Ruth. We’re all so very proud of you. Continued success and God Bless!”

This year’s Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 12th, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

