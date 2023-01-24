Thunderbirds sold-out ‘Hometown Heroes’ game to air on COZI TV
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that the team’s annual ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, scheduled for Saturday, is now sold out.
However, if you weren’t able to get tickets, you can still watch the game from the comfort of your home.
Saturday’s game against the Belleville Senators will be broadcst on COZI TV beginning at 7 p.m.
