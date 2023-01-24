Thunderbirds sold-out ‘Hometown Heroes’ game to air on COZI TV

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that the team’s annual ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, scheduled for Saturday, is now sold out.

However, if you weren’t able to get tickets, you can still watch the game from the comfort of your home.

Saturday’s game against the Belleville Senators will be broadcst on COZI TV beginning at 7 p.m.

Catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on COZI TV (Western Mass News)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.