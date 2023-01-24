Town by Town: Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen, folktales for adults, and TJO donation

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield.

The Chicopee Public Library hosted a local soup kitchen on Tuesday.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry was set up in the library’s parking lot.

Residents were able to stop by and sign up right there to get fresh fruits, veggies, and groceries.

Town by town also took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon.

These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life and compare their experiences to the protagonist’s.

Singing and guitar playing was also weaved into some of the readings to enhance the emotion of the stories.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield, where Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center received a generous donation.

If you remember back in August, KSH Vendor Events, Inc hosted a quarter auction for TJO.

The center was presented with the check Tuesday afternoon.

