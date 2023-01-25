Berkshire East busy with skiers desite mild winter temperatures

CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While this winter has been mild so far, it hasn’t stopped people from hitting the slopes.

The temperatures have been mostly mild so far this winter, but it is still business as usual at Berkshire East in Charlemont. On Wednesday, Western Mass News stopped by the 30-plus trail ski and snowboard area, where owner Jon Schaefer gave us an update on the season.

“We had a really good holiday week. Definitely had a meltdown in early January, but we’ve been investing a lot in our snowmaking system, so we’ve been able to bounce back quickly and a little icing on the cake with Mother Nature here,” Schaefer explained.

Despite a lack of big snowstorms over the past couple of months, the resort has over 80 snow-making machines to keep the hills white and slidable. As a result, people of all ages have been taking advantage, including UMass Amherst Professor Charlie Johnson.

“Berkshire East gives me an opportunity to come out in the mornings, get some fresh air, and think about my classes and get ready for the school year,” Johnson said.

Families could also be seen having a good time, including the Kumars, who came all the way from Florence to have some wintry fun for the third time this month.

“It’s such a great family activity and we are just so joyful to be here,” said Lexie Kumar.

[Reporter: Why do you love skiing so much?]

“…Because it’s fun. It’s satisfying to spray the snow when you turn,” added Micah and Gabe Kumar.

Even Lexie Kumar’s boyfriend, Ansel Zinter, liked how the trails felt heading down the mountain.

“They do a great job making the snow. They’re [the trails] self-sustained. It’s just a bonus to have the snow and actual snow as well. I was here last week without any natural snow. It was phenomenal,” Zinter explained.

Schaefer applauded the ski patrol for making sure everyone stays safe.

“They’re awesome, they’re hardworking, and they’re loyal. It’s a real community and we’re thankful to have them,” Schaefer noted.

Berkshire East is open seven days a week, with Schaefer hoping people can come on down and hit the slopes until April.

