Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield

Penrose Street fire in Springfield 012423
Penrose Street fire in Springfield 012423(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Penrose Street Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was injured.

Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

